WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 26, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

550 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Northern Cottle County

* WHEN...Until 800 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 549 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

slow-moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1.5

inches of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible as

additional showers and thunderstorms move slowly over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Swearingen and Cee Vee.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

