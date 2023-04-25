WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

748 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...NORTHEASTERN HALE...SOUTHEASTERN SWISHER AND

SOUTHWESTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES...

At 746 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claytonville,

or 13 miles northeast of Plainview, moving southeast at 20 mph. This

storm has a history of producing very large hail up to baseball size!

THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR KRESS...CLAYTONVILLE...LOCKNEY...AND

SOUTH PLAINS.

HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.

Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,

siding, and vehicles.

Locations impacted include...

Lockney, Kress, Aiken, South Plains and Claytonville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a dangerous storm! Prepare immediately for large destructive

hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should

move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows.

Low-level rotation is increasing with this thunderstorm. Severe

thunderstorms can produce tornadoes with little advance notice. Be

prepared to move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior

room, a bathroom or closet or basement.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of the Panhandle of

Texas, including the following area, Castro.

Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Residual runoff may

continue to flow across rural roadways. Please continue to heed

remaining road closures.

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of the Panhandle of Texas, including the

following county, Swisher.

* WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 750 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Tulia and Happy.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

