WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lubbock TX 412 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KENT AND SOUTHEASTERN DICKENS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Armstrong, northern Randall, southeastern Oldham, southern Carson, northeastern Deaf Smith, southern Gray, southern Potter and northwestern Donley Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pampa to 3 miles south of White Deer to 4 miles southwest of Panhandle to 6 miles east of Amarillo to 3 miles east of Bushland to near Wildorado. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, Claude, White Deer, Lake Tanglewood, Groom, Lefors, Bushland, Lake Mcclellan, Washburn, Wildorado, Mescalero Park, Kingsmill, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3540 10063 3516 10091 3508 10119 3499 10149 3498 10175 3496 10221 3522 10263 3527 10207 3529 10180 3537 10152 3544 10124 3554 10111 TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 317DEG 14KT 3556 10098 3539 10116 3531 10144 3522 10174 3520 10200 3520 10229 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...