WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 227 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, a light glazing of ice is expected on sidewalks and roadways. For the Winter Storm Watch, significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations around one quarter of an inch are possible. * WHERE...Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commutes. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause some power outages Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for locations under the Winter Storm Watch. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Texas from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit drivetexas.org Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Persons should delay all travel if possible from Monday evening for the duration of the storm. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. * WHAT...A light glazing of ice is expected on sidewalks and roadways. * WHERE...Portions of South Plains, Rolling Plains, and the southern Panhandle of Texas. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. hazardous. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHERE...Hale and Swisher Counties. conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Roads, and