TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 307 PM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL NEWTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco. * WHEN...From this afternoon to Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, Expect moderate flooding of lowland areas with some secondary roadways closed. All cattle and equipment nearby the river should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 22.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CST Wednesday was 22.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.5 feet on 05\/01\/1908. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Expect a couple of flooded barns. Also expect water to overflow the bridge approaches to Farm to Market Highway 1804 between Hoard and Lindale. Expect several hundred acres of flooded pasture lands next to the river both upstream and downstream. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. - At 2:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 9.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 17.4 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. 17.3 feet on 11\/20\/2015. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather