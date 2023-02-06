TX WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAKE CHARLES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 7, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 743 PM CST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Louisiana... Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 25.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Monday was 25.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage around 25.0 feet for the next several days. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 25.0 Mon 6 pm CST 25.0 24.9 24.8 ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. - At 6:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 26.0 feet. ending at 6:45 PM CST Monday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 22.1 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day\/Time Tue Wed Thu Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 26.0 Mon 6 pm CST 25.4 24.7 23.9 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather