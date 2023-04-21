WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas... East central Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas... Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas... * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 428 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Central Southwest to Manvel to near Bonney, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Pasadena, Pearland, League City, western Baytown, eastern Missouri City, Texas City, Friendswood, La Porte, Deer Park, Alvin, Dickinson, South Houston, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Galena Park, Webster, Hitchcock, Manvel and Kemah. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather