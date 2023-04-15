WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas... Central Liberty County in southeastern Texas... Southern Polk County in southeastern Texas... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 801 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Hardin, or 11 miles southwest of Thicket, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Northeastern Liberty, Ames, Hardin, Kenefick, Dayton Lakes, Tarkington Prairie, Moss Hill, Romayor and Rye. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JASPER COUNTY... At 802 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ebenezer, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Jasper, Harrisburg and Sam Rayburn Dam. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas... North Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Northwestern Orange County in southeastern Texas... * Until 215 AM CDT Sunday. * At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly over southern Hardin County, northern Jefferson County, and northwest Orange County. 2 to 4 inches of rain has already fallen in this area, with an additional 2 inches possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Beaumont, Lumberton, Sour Lake, Bevil Oaks, Rose City and Lakeview. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather