WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 414 PM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Galveston and east central Chambers Counties through 445 PM CDT... At 414 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near High Island, or 14 miles south of Hamshire, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Stowell and Winnie. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 2958 9436 2962 9446 2982 9440 2980 9436 2959 9435 TIME...MOT...LOC 2114Z 210DEG 8KT 2966 9439 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather