WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

115 PM CST Fri Feb 3 2023

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas...

San Bernard River near Boling affecting Fort Bend, Brazoria and

Wharton Counties.

For the San Bernard River...including Boling...Minor flooding is

forecast.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Bernard River near Boling.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins upstream

from gage. Minor backwater flooding up Peach Creek in Wharton

County threatens low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 12:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 18.4 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 12:15 PM CST Friday was 19.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

this evening and continue falling to 9.2 feet early Wednesday

afternoon.

- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

18.3 feet on 03/10/2015.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

San Bernard River

Boling 18.0 18.4 Fri 12 pm CS 16.2 14.2 12.6

