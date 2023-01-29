WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 541 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 538 PM CST, Gauge reports indicated a rise on Bear Branch at FM 2978 and Bear Branch at Kuykendahl. Water may rise overbanks in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Locations near Bear Branch near The Woodlands. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather