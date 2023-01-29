WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

435 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Fort Bend, Harris, Montgomery and Waller.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water

in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 435 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Humble, Katy, Jersey Village, Greater Greenspoint, The

Woodlands, Spring, Kingwood, Oak Ridge North, Cypress,

Willowbrook, Greater Inwood, Splashtown, Chateau Woods and

northwestern Bush Intercontinental Airport.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

