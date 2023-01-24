WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

TORNADO WATCH

Watch County Notification for Watch 27

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

355 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

The National Weather Service has cancelled Tornado Watch 27 for

the following areas

In Texas this cancels 4 counties

In southeast Texas

Brazoria Harris Liberty

Matagorda

This includes the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Bay City, Cleveland,

Clute, Dayton, Freeport, Houston, Lake Jackson, Liberty,

Palacios, and Pearland.

Tornado Watch 27 remains valid until 6 PM CST this evening for

In Texas this watch includes 2 counties

Chambers Galveston

This includes the cities of Anahuac, Dickinson, Friendswood,

Galveston, League City, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Stowell,

Texas City, and Winnie.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN

HARDIN...WESTERN ORANGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE

AT 400 PM CST...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved to the east of

warned area. A new warning will replaced this warning. Therefore,

the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southeastern

Texas.

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana...

Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas...

Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...

Orange County in southeastern Texas...

Southeastern Jasper County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 445 PM CST.

* At 359 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Silsbee to near Pine Forest to near La Belle,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Groves, Port Neches,

Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, West Orange, Deweyville, Evadale,

Central Gardens, Mauriceville, Buna, Rose City, Pine Forest,

Lakeview, Weiss Bluff and Gist.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 880 and 840.

Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 5.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern

Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN

HARDIN AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

