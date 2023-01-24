WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

255 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CHAMBERS...SOUTH CENTRAL

LIBERTY AND EAST CENTRAL HARRIS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CST...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southeastern

Texas.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following

counties, Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris and Liberty.

* WHEN...Until 600 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 255 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream

flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Southeastern Pasadena, League City, Baytown, Galveston

Causeway, Galveston Island West End, Texas City, La Porte,

Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe, Seabrook, Clute, Webster,

southern Liberty, Hitchcock, Beach City, Kemah, eastern Clear

Lake, Nassau Bay and Mont Belvieu.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Beauregard and western Vernon Parishes, Newton and eastern Jasper

Counties through 330 PM CST...

At 257 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Browndell to near Roganville to near Buna.

Movement was east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jasper, Newton, Kirbyville, Merryville, Evadale, Toledo Bend Dam,

Call, Fields, Bon Weir, Buna, Burkeville, Browndell, Trout Creek,

Bivens, Mayflower, Wrights Settlement, Harrisburg, Junction,

Stringtown and Farrsville.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southwestern

Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3131 9342 3088 9332 3052 9355 3033 9410

3035 9408 3041 9412 3075 9395 3113 9404

3116 9391 3118 9361 3117 9358 3119 9355

3123 9354 3124 9356 3128 9353 3128 9344

TIME...MOT...LOC 2057Z 256DEG 43KT 3114 9399 3076 9390 3046 9406

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Galveston,

southeastern Brazoria, central Chambers and southeastern Harris

At 300 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Anahuac to near Bayou Vista to near

Surfside Beach. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

Southeastern League City, southeastern Baytown, Galveston Causeway,

Galveston Island West End, Texas City, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa

Fe, Freeport, Hitchcock, Beach City, Kemah, Surfside Beach, Galveston

Pier 21, Anahuac, Bayou Vista, Oyster Creek, Jamaica Beach, Tiki

Island and Cove.

LAT...LON 2918 9468 2883 9517 2895 9542 2983 9483

2969 9436 2967 9435

TIME...MOT...LOC 2100Z 294DEG 37KT 2972 9473 2933 9498 2892 9529

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

