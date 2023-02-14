TX WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EL PASO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 15, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service El Paso Tx\/Santa Teresa NM 537 AM MST Tue Feb 14 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Most of the lowlands of south central Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather