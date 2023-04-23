WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central Kleberg County in south central Texas...

* Until 1145 AM CDT.

* At 1102 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles west of Malaquite Beach to 6 miles east of

Riviera Beach to near Kenedy County Sheriffs Office, moving east at

50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Kingsville, Riviera Beach, Riviera, Ricardo, Malaquite Beach and

Loyola Beach.

This includes US Highway 77 between mile markers 696 and 708.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a

Kenedy County in Deep South Texas...

Northeastern Brooks County in Deep South Texas...

Northwestern Willacy County in Deep South Texas...

* At 1104 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles east of Mustang Island State Park to near

Riviera Beach to near Airport Road Addition, moving southeast at

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Armstrong, Sarita, Kenedy County Wind Farms, Norias, U S 77 Border

Patrol Station, Kenedy County Sheriffs Office, Rudolph and

Armstrong Ranch Airport.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

