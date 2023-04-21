WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

418 PM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall continues.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Jim Hogg.

* WHEN...Until 530 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over

the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

mainly rural areas of Central Jim Hogg County

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL JIM HOGG AND

NORTHWESTERN BROOKS COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

Deep South Texas.

