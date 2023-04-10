WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

457 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Cameron

and central Willacy Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Arroyo City to near Rio Hondo High School

to near Valley International Airport. Movement was east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Harlingen, Rio Hondo, Arroyo City, Port Mansfield, Texas State

Technical College Harlingen, Harlingen Arts And Heritage Museum, Port

Mansfield Airport, Lozano, Marine Military Academy and Rio Hondo City

Hall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2612 9735 2622 9769 2653 9755 2658 9742

2644 9734 2620 9727

TIME...MOT...LOC 2157Z 277DEG 22KT 2639 9740 2628 9749 2627 9762

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of Deep South Texas,

including the following county, Starr.

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

