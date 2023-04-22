WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

850 PM CDT Sat Apr 22 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT

FOR CENTRAL LLANO COUNTY...

At 850 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Valley Spring,

or 9 miles northwest of Llano, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Kingsland, Llano, Gainesville, Valley Spring and Oxford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather