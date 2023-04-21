WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Bexar County in south central Texas...

East Central Medina County in south central Texas...

* Until 415 AM CDT.

* At 230 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

4 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Numerous low water crossings are closed due to high

water and flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Antonio, Universal City, Live Oak, Castroville, Stinson

Municipal Airport, San Antonio Int Airport, Leon Valley, Helotes,

Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Shavano Park,

Hollywood Park, Lytle, Olmos Park, Somerset, China Grove, Lacoste

and Lackland AFB.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

