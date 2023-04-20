WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 943 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Kerr, northeastern Edwards and northern Real Counties through 1030 PM CDT... At 943 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 13 miles north of Rocksprings to near Kerr Wildlife Management Area. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hunt, Mountain Home, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Us- 83 Near The Kerr-Kimble County Line, I-10 Near The Kimble- Kerr County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Us 290, Us- 377 Near The Kimble- Edwards County Line and Devil's Sinkhole State Natural Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 3029 9931 2999 9930 2998 9993 3013 10039 3029 10029 TIME...MOT...LOC 0243Z 273DEG 10KT 3020 10028 3013 9944 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hunt, southwestern Delta and southeastern Fannin Counties through 1015 PM At 942 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wolfe City, or 12 miles northwest of Commerce, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Commerce, Wolfe City, Celeste, Klondike, Cooper Lake, Ladonia, Pecan Gap, Neylandville, Bug Tussle, Fairlie, South Sulphur and Gober. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Texas. LAT...LON 3358 9596 3330 9574 3330 9576 3329 9576 3326 9578 3318 9610 3333 9622 TIME...MOT...LOC 0242Z 242DEG 28KT 3332 9610 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...