WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

418 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTH

CENTRAL TRAVIS AND EAST CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is

still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southwestern McLennan County in central Texas...

East central Coryell County in central Texas...

* Until 515 PM CDT.

* At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oglesby and

McGregor, moving east at 15 mph. This storm has a history of

producing large hail.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

* Locations impacted include...

Waco, Gatesville, Hewitt, Robinson, Woodway, McGregor, Beverly

Hills, Lorena, Bruceville-Eddy, Moody, Crawford, Lake Waco, Mother

Neff State Park, Oglesby, South Mountain, Whitson, Osage, Coryell

City, Willow Grove and Leon Junction.

This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 315 and 329.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash

flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN KAUFMAN COUNTY...

At 421 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Talty, or near

Terrell, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Terrell, Seagoville, Forney, Kaufman, Crandall, Combine, Talty, New

Terrell City Lake, Elmo, Oak Grove, Post Oak Bend City, Oak Ridge,

Heartland, Rand, Ola, Lawrence and Lake Ray Hubbard.

