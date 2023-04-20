WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

403 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Medina,

Bandera, southeastern Kerr, northeastern Uvalde and southwestern

Kendall Counties through 445 PM CDT...

At 403 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Utopia, or 11 miles southwest of Tarpley, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Medina, Kerrville, Boerne, Bandera, Tarpley, Lakehills, Camp Verde,

Bandera Falls, Pipe Creek, Center Point, Kronkosky State Natural

Area, Utopia, Hill Country State Natural Area and Lake Medina Shores.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

LAT...LON 2974 9872 2973 9872 2972 9874 2972 9878

2969 9881 2966 9881 2945 9946 2958 9959

3006 9905

TIME...MOT...LOC 2103Z 248DEG 32KT 2954 9941

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY

IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL MCLENNAN...NORTHEASTERN CORYELL AND SOUTHEASTERN

BOSQUE COUNTIES...

At 402 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located between South

Mountain and Oglesby, moving east at 15 mph. This storm has a

history of producing 2 inch hail in Gatesville.

HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage

to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles.

Gatesville, McGregor, Valley Mills, Crawford, Fort Gates, Oglesby,

South Mountain, Osage, Hurst Springs, Coryell City, Mosheim and

Turnersville.

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Central San Saba County in west central Texas...

* Until 445 PM CDT.

* At 404 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Us-190 Near

The San Saba-Lampasas County Line, or near San Saba, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

central San Saba County, including the following locations...

Harkeyville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

Western Williamson County in south central Texas...

North central Travis County in south central Texas...

East central Burnet County in south central Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 405 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Leander, or

near Cedar Park, moving north at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Public. Quarter inch hail was reported 3 miles southwest

of Leander at 401 PM.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Cedar Park, Georgetown, Leander, Liberty Hill, Florence, Mahomet,

Andice, Briggs, Sun City, Georgetown Dam, Jonestown and Seward

Junction.

