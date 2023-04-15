WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

933 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DEWITT COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for

south central Texas.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Vernon

Parish in west central Louisiana and northern Newton Counties through

1000 PM CDT...

At 934 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mayflower, or near Burkeville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Toledo Bend Dam, Mayflower and Burr Ferry.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

west central Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3101 9339 3102 9385 3116 9383 3117 9381

3118 9362 3117 9358 3119 9355 3122 9355

3123 9354 3124 9356 3125 9354 3128 9353

3128 9344 3131 9342

TIME...MOT...LOC 0234Z 273DEG 35KT 3106 9376

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Cameron

Parish in southwestern Louisiana and east central Jefferson Counties

through 1000 PM CDT...

At 936 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Port Arthur, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

Port Arthur, Sabine Pass, Johnsons Bayou, Holly Beach and Constance

Beach.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

southwestern Louisiana...and southeastern Texas.

LAT...LON 2978 9398 2983 9395 2981 9388 2986 9393

2983 9389 2988 9392 2996 9387 2990 9377

2991 9376 2993 9377 2994 9379 2997 9386

2976 9336 2975 9368 2969 9383 2975 9390

2968 9384 2967 9387

TIME...MOT...LOC 0236Z 306DEG 23KT 2986 9388

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

