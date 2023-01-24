WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

_____

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

703 PM CST Tue Jan 24 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS...

The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has cancelled

the Red Flag Warning for the Rio Grande Plains, and including Val

Verde County.

Gusty winds will continue to create locally elevated fire weather

conditions through 9 PM near the Rio Grande, but humidity levels

have since increased to where critical fire weather conditions are

no longer expected to occur. Thus the Red Flag Warning has been

cancelled.

_____

