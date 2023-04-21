WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 557 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hartley, and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather