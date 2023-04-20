WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 242 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Hartley, and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BELL BOSQUE BOWIE BRAZOS BURLESON CAMP CASS CHEROKEE CORYELL DELTA ELLIS FALLS FANNIN FRANKLIN FREESTONE GREGG HAMILTON HARRISON HENDERSON HILL HOPKINS HOUSTON HUNT KAUFMAN LAMAR LAMPASAS LEON LIMESTONE MCLENNAN MADISON MARION MILAM MILLS MORRIS NACOGDOCHES NAVARRO PANOLA RAINS RED RIVER ROBERTSON ROCKWALL RUSK SHELBY SMITH TITUS UPSHUR VAN ZANDT WOOD ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHERN AND WESTERN PANHANDLES... * Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron...Texas and Beaver. In Texas...Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Ochiltree...Hartley... Moore...Hutchinson...Oldham...Potter...Deaf Smith...Randall and Palo Duro Canyon. * 20 Foot Winds...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Red Flag Threat Index...5-7 in the southwest, with 2 to 4 elsewhere. * Timing...1 PM today through 10 PM tonight. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures will create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid activities that promote open flames and sparks. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather