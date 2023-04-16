WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

343 AM CDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

NORTHWEST OKLAHOMA PANHANDLE AND WEST AND CENTRAL PORTIONS OF

TEXAS PANHANDLE...

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire

Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which

is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* Affected Area...In Oklahoma...Cimarron and Texas. In Texas...

Dallam...Sherman...Hansford...Hartley...Moore...Hutchinson...

Oldham...Potter...Carson...Deaf Smith...Randall...Armstrong

and Palo Duro Canyon.

* 20 Foot Winds...Southwest 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent

* Red Flag Threat Index...4 to 7

* Timing...12pm to 9pm CDT, Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that the potential for critical fire

weather conditions exists. Listen for later forecasts and

possible red flag warnings.

