WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 1105 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 ...SNOW INCREASING IN COVERAGE ACROSS THE SOUTHWEST TEXAS PANHANDLE... There is a chance for locally impactful snowfall this afternoon mainly across the southwestern Texas Panhandle. Snow will continue to increase across the southwest Texas Panhandle including Amarillo and Canyon this afternoon. Some localized moderate to briefly heavy snow is possible dropping the visibility to less than one mile at times, mainly favoring areas just south of the Canadian River Valley along I-40 from the New Mexico state line to Amarillo. These areas have a higher chance of seeing impactful snowfall, including a moderate chance of seeing accumulations of at least an inch mainly on grassy surfaces. Roads should remain mainly wet. However, there could be some slush on bridges. A strong north wind at 25 to 35 mph gusting to 45 mph at times will also blow the snow about. Be sure to plan for at least some minor impacts today, especially if traveling\/commuting later in the day. _____