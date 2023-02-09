WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 542 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023 There is a chance for locally impactful snowfall today mainly across the western half of the combined Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. Snowfall chances will increase from northwest to southeast this morning, peaking in the Amarillo area between 2 PM and 6 PM CST. Some localized moderate to briefly heavy snow is possible, mainly favoring areas just south of the Canadian River Valley along I-40 from Adrian to the west part of Amarillo. These areas have a higher chance of seeing impactful snowfall, including a moderate chance of seeing accumulations of at least an inch. We also expect some strong north winds of 20 to 30 mph gusting over 40 mph at times, so blowing snow could reduce visibility below 1 mile. Be sure to plan for at least some minor impacts today, especially if traveling\/commuting later in the day. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather