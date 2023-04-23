TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 164

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1243 PM CDT SUN APR 23 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 164 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARANSAS BEE BROOKS

CALHOUN CAMERON DUVAL

GOLIAD HIDALGO JIM HOGG

JIM WELLS KENEDY KLEBERG

LA SALLE LIVE OAK MCMULLEN

NUECES REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO

STARR VICTORIA WEBB

WILLACY ZAPATA

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN JIM HOGG AND SOUTHERN

BROOKS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for

Deep South Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHERN KENEDY...HIDALGO...STARR...NORTHWESTERN CAMERON...

WILLACY AND SOUTHEASTERN ZAPATA COUNTIES...

At 1246 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 45 miles northeast of Beach Access Six to Porfirio to

7 miles west of Mccook to near Fronton, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...

Edinburg, Harlingen, Rio Grande City, Raymondville, Roma, Elsa,

Edcouch, Santa Rosa, Lyford and La Villa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

