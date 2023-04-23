TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 164 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 753 AM CDT SUN APR 23 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 164 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARANSAS ATASCOSA BEE BEXAR BROOKS CALHOUN CAMERON DEWITT DIMMIT DUVAL FRIO GOLIAD HIDALGO JIM HOGG JIM WELLS KARNES KENEDY KLEBERG LA SALLE LIVE OAK MCMULLEN MAVERICK MEDINA NUECES REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO STARR UVALDE VICTORIA WEBB WILLACY WILSON ZAPATA ZAVALA ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MAVERICK AND SOUTHWESTERN DIMMIT COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 800 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail up to penny size and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central Texas. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather