TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 155

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

823 PM CDT THU APR 20 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 155 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ATASCOSA BANDERA BASTROP

BEXAR BLANCO BURNET

CALDWELL COMAL DIMMIT

EDWARDS FRIO GILLESPIE

GUADALUPE HAYS KENDALL

KERR KIMBLE KINNEY

LEE LLANO MASON

MAVERICK MEDINA REAL

SAN SABA SUTTON TRAVIS

UVALDE WILLIAMSON WILSON

ZAVALA

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING FOR BEXAR COUNTY...

At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will see the highest impacts include...

Downtown San Antonio, Leon Valley, Helotes, Alamo Heights, Terrell

Hills, Olmos Park, Lackland AFB, the Woodlawn Lake area, and

Castle Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Grayson

and southwestern Fannin Counties through 900 PM CDT...

At 826 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Tom Bean, or 11 miles southeast of Sherman, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bonham, Whitewright, Bells, Tom Bean, Savoy, Ector, Trenton, Dodd

City, Ravenna, Bonham State Park, Lake Bonham, Valley Lake, Randolph,

Boyd, Cannon, Ida, Cotton Center, Pilot Grove, Ely and Luella.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

north central Texas.

LAT...LON 3343 9651 3360 9655 3376 9612 3345 9599

TIME...MOT...LOC 0126Z 260DEG 32KT 3353 9645

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

156 UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF SEVERE

THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING

AREAS

IN LOUISIANA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 2 PARISHES

IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA

DE SOTO RED RIVER

IN TEXAS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST TEXAS

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CARTHAGE, CENTER, COUSHATTA,

LOGANSPORT, MANSFIELD, MARTIN, NACOGDOCHES, AND STONEWALL.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 153 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

HOWARD LITTLE RIVER SEVIER

IN OKLAHOMA THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

MCCURTAIN

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY

RED RIVER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHDOWN, BOGATA, BROKEN BOW,

CLARKSVILLE, DE QUEEN, DIERKS, IDABEL, MINERAL SPRINGS,

AND NASHVILLE.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 153, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM

CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING

FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS

UNION

COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE

MILLER NEVADA

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 PARISHES

IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA

LINCOLN UNION

BIENVILLE BOSSIER CADDO

CLAIBORNE WEBSTER

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

BOWIE CAMP CASS

CHEROKEE FRANKLIN GREGG

HARRISON MARION MORRIS

RUSK SMITH TITUS

UPSHUR WOOD

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, ATLANTA, BERNICE, BIG SANDY,

BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, DAINGERFIELD, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE,

GIBSLAND, GILMER, HAWKINS, HAYNESVILLE, HENDERSON, HOMER, HOPE,

HUGHES SPRINGS, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN,

LONE STAR, LONGVIEW, MAGNOLIA, MARSHALL, MINDEN, MINEOLA,

MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNT VERNON, NAPLES, OMAHA, PITTSBURG, PRESCOTT,

QUEEN CITY, QUITMAN, RINGGOLD, RUSK, RUSTON, SHREVEPORT,

SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, TEXARKANA, TEXARKANA, TYLER, AND WINNSBORO.

156 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 PARISHES

NATCHITOCHES SABINE

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

ANGELINA SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF HEMPHILL, LUFKIN, MANY, NATCHITOCHES,

PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND ZWOLLE.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather