TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023 _____ 904 FPUS54 KSHV 260824 ZFPSHV Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Shreveport LA 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 TXZ096-262030- Red River- Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ108-262030- Franklin- Including the city of Mount Vernon 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ109-262030- Titus- Including the city of Mount Pleasant 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ111-262030- Morris- Including the cities of Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ110-262030- Camp- Including the city of Pittsburg 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ112-262030- Cass- Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs, and Queen City 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ126-262030- Marion- Including the city of Jefferson 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ125-262030- Upshur- Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ124-262030- Wood- Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ136-262030- Smith- Including the city of Tyler 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ137-262030- Gregg- Including the city of Longview 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ138-262030- Harrison- Including the city of Marshall 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ151-262030- Panola- Including the city of Carthage 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ150-262030- Rusk- Including the city of Henderson 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ149-262030- Cherokee- Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ165-262030- Angelina- Including the city of Lufkin 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ152-262030- Nacogdoches- Including the city of Nacogdoches 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ153-262030- Shelby- Including the city of Center 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ166-262030- San Augustine- Including the city of San Augustine 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ167-262030- Sabine- Including the cities of Hemphill and Pineland 324 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ 09 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather