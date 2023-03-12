TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 11, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

TXZ096-121615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy. Windy with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ108>111-121615-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ112-126-121615-

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Windy

with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ124-125-121615-

Wood-Upshur-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, Hawkins,

Gilmer, and Big Sandy

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy and much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ136-137-121615-

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ138-151-121615-

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

early this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Windy with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ149-150-121615-

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ152-165-121615-

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this morning, then becoming north

this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy and much cooler with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ153-166-167-121615-

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

318 AM CDT Sun Mar 12 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Windy with highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Showers likely. Windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

