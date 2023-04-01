TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

_____

017 FPUS54 KSJT 012035

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

TXZ127-021145-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ072-021145-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ140-021145-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ054-021145-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ169-021145-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. More

humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-021145-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ098-021145-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ099-021145-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ049-021145-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ113-021145-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ114-021145-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ128-021145-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ064-021145-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ065-021145-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ066-021145-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ139-021145-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ071-021145-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ073-021145-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ155-021145-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ076-021145-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ077-021145-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ168-021145-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ170-021145-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-021145-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

335 PM CDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather