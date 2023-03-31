TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 30, 2023

_____

581 FPUS54 KSJT 310809

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

TXZ127-312315-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ072-312315-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ140-312315-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ054-312315-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ169-312315-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ154-312315-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ098-312315-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ099-312315-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ049-312315-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ113-312315-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ114-312315-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ128-312315-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ064-312315-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-312315-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ066-312315-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ139-312315-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ071-312315-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ073-312315-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ155-312315-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ076-312315-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-312315-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

TXZ168-312315-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ170-312315-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

TXZ078-312315-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

309 AM CDT Fri Mar 31 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs

around 90. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather