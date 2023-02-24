TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 23, 2023

_____

478 FPUS54 KSJT 240948

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

TXZ127-250100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ072-250100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature

around 40. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ140-250100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool

with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ054-250100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ169-250100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ154-250100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-250100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ099-250100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning, then a

slight chance of rain showers and drizzle this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ049-250100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ113-250100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ114-250100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle this morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers and drizzle this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ128-250100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ064-250100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ065-250100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ066-250100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ139-250100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy and not as cool

with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ071-250100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ073-250100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ155-250100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ076-250100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50. East

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ077-250100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-250100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-250100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ078-250100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

348 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather