TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 17, 2023

006 FPUS54 KSJT 180935

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

TXZ127-190045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ072-190045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ140-190045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ054-190045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ169-190045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ154-190045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ098-190045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-190045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then

becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-190045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ113-190045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-190045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ128-190045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ064-190045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ065-190045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ066-190045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ139-190045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ071-190045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ073-190045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ155-190045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ076-190045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ077-190045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ168-190045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ170-190045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ078-190045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

335 AM CST Sat Feb 18 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

