Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

TXZ086-191600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ083-191600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ084-191600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ087-191600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ085-191600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ088-191600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ089-191600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ090-191600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Sun Mar 19 2023

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

