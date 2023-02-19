TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

TXZ086-191600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ083-191600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ084-191600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ087-191600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ085-191600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ088-191600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ089-191600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ090-191600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

