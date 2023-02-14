TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, February 13, 2023

_____

169 FPUS54 KOUN 140840

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

TXZ086-141600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ083-141600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ084-141600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ087-141600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ085-141600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ088-141600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ089-141600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and very windy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cold with lows around

30. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ090-141600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

240 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Very

windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather