TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

359 FPUS54 KOUN 090920

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

TXZ086-091700-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to north

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ083-091700-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ084-091700-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ087-091700-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ085-091700-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog and freezing fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ088-091700-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 10 to

15 mph this morning, then becoming north with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ089-091700-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this morning, then

becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ090-091700-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

320 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

