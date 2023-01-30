TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 29, 2023

981 FPUS54 KOUN 300800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

TXZ086-301600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain and sleet this

morning. Cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely in the morning. Rain likely.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ083-301600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Mostly

cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the

morning, then rain and freezing rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-301600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Mostly

cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in the

morning, then a slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a

tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely. A chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-301600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then cloudy with a slight

chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Cloudy this

afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around

30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ085-301600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain and sleet this morning. Mostly

cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of freezing rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice

accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around

30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Freezing rain likely with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ088-301600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet this morning.

Cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs around 30. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ089-301600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain, snow and sleet

this morning. Cloudy this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain and sleet

after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain and sleet likely in the morning,

then a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Cold with highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ090-301600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING

THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of freezing drizzle after midnight, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms and snow this morning. A slight chance of

freezing rain and sleet. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy, cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Freezing rain, sleet likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of freezing

rain and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs

around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of freezing

rain. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

