TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 26, 2023

822 FPUS54 KOUN 270800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

TXZ086-271600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of freezing rain after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning.

Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ083-271600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain

and snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ084-271600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain

and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of freezing rain

and snow showers. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ087-271600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight

chance of sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain. A slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ085-271600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of freezing rain.

A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ088-271600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of freezing rain in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and sleet in

the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain and

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ089-271600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ090-271600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Fri Jan 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A slight

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

