Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

Zone forecast text represents an average of conditions over an

entire zone. For point-specific forecasts, please refer to the

Point Forecast Matrices product, issued by the National Weather

Service Office in Midland/Odessa, WMO header FOUS54 KMAF.

TXZ061-062-160115-

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ045-046-050-051-160115-

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and

much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ047-048-052-053-160115-

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ063-069-070-160115-

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming northeast 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around

50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers with a slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ059-060-067-068-160115-

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Very windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and

much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

with a slight chance of snow showers. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ270-160115-

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

157 AM MDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Strong winds with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 35 to

50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Strong winds and cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds

40 to 60 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up

to 70 mph, becoming northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ271-160115-

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023 /157 AM MDT Wed Mar 15 2023/

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS

EVENING TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Very

windy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Strong winds with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 35 to

50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Strong winds with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 35 to

50 mph, increasing to 45 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

80 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with strong winds. Much cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up

to 70 mph, becoming northeast 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, becoming east 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 60s.

TXZ272-160115-

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Very windy with lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming

west 30 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ273-160115-

Eastern Culberson County-

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs around

80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Strong winds and not as cool with

lows in the upper 50s. West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to

65 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Strong winds and

cooler with highs around 70. Southwest winds 25 to 45 mph,

becoming west 35 to 50 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 50.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ274-160115-

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of freezing rain with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

TXZ075-160115-

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers with a

slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers and freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ082-160115-

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers

with a slight chance of snow showers. A chance of freezing rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s.

TXZ278-160115-

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust. Very windy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

TXZ277-160115-

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM

CDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Very windy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

50. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ276-160115-

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ275-160115-

Chinati Mountains-

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ279-160115-

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very windy with highs

around 80. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Moderate snow accumulation possible. Cooler with highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ282-160115-

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ280-160115-

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Windy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Moderate snow

accumulation possible. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ281-160115-

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

257 AM CDT Wed Mar 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy, cooler

with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely with a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

