TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

322 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

rough bay waters expected.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Friday to 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas

6 to 12 ft expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

