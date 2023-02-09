TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 11, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

324 AM CST Thu Feb 9 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM CST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and rough bay waters expected.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to 4 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts 35 to 40 knots and

seas 6 to 12 feet possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

