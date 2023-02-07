TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 7, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

312 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast to south winds 20 to 25 knots and seas 5 to 8

feet.

* WHERE...Gulf waters between the mouth of the Rio Grande and

Baffin Bay from 0 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM

CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots and rough bay waters

expected.

* WHERE...Laguna Madre between the Port of Brownsville and

Baffin Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening.

