TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 8, 2023

_____

407 FPUS54 KLUB 090903

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

TXZ035-100915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-100915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ021-100915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-100915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-100915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-100915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts

up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-100915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ027-100915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-100915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-100915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-100915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ031-100915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ032-100915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-100915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-100915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-100915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-100915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-100915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-100915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-100915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-100915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ042-100915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-100915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-100915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

403 AM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather